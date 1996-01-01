The ratio of hydrogen phosphate to dihydrogen phosphate in renal tubular and intracellular fluids is maintained at 1.55 by the body. The phosphate buffer system works in the internal fluids of all cells. Extra hydroxide and hydrogen ions that enter the intracellular fluid are neutralized by this buffer. Calculate the pH of the phosphate buffer system (K a for dihydrogen phosphate at room temperature is 6.17×10−8).