18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.275 L sample of HBr gas was dissolved in a solution at 25°C and 730 mmHg. The solution initially contained 1.740 g of Na2HPO4 and 0.125 L of water. Calculate the pH of the resulting solution if the pKa of dihydrogen phosphate is 7.21.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.56
B
7.10
C
7.21
D
6.34