16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The initial and equilibrium state of the endothermic decomposition of P(g) molecules (purple spheres) to Q(g) molecules (orange spheres) are illustrated in the diagram below. What will happen to the number of P(g) molecules if the pressure of the system is increased by adding an inert gas?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The number of P(g) molecules will increase.
B
The number of P(g) molecules will decrease.
C
The number of P(g) molecules will remain the same.