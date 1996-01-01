9. Quantum Mechanics
Electromagnetic Spectrum
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Arrange the following in order of longest to shortest wavelength
x-ray, gamma-ray, visible light, microwave
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
gamma-ray > x-ray > microwave > visible
B
microwave > visible > x-ray > gamma-ray
C
gamma-ray > x-ray > visible > microwave
D
visible > microwave > x-ray > gamma-ray