15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
The gas-phase reaction between NO2 and CO was studied:
NO2(g) + CO(g) → CO2(g) + NO(g)
It was observed that the reaction takes place in two steps and it is second order in terms of NO2 and zero order in terms of CO. The mechanism for the reaction is:
Step 1: NO2(g) + NO2(g) → NO3(g) + NO(g) (slow)
Step 2: NO3(g) + CO(g) → NO2(g) + CO2(g) (fast)
Do these two reactions add to give the overall reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, the two equations add up to give the overall reaction equation.
B
No, the two equations do not add up to give the overall reaction equation.