The gas-phase reaction between NO 2 and CO was studied:

NO 2 (g) + CO(g) → CO 2 (g) + NO(g)

It was observed that the reaction takes place in two steps and it is second order in terms of NO 2 and zero order in terms of CO. The mechanism for the reaction is:

Step 1: NO 2 (g) + NO 2 (g) → NO 3 (g) + NO(g) (slow)

Step 2: NO 3 (g) + CO(g) → NO 2 (g) + CO 2 (g) (fast)

Do these two reactions add to give the overall reaction?