13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Molecular Polarity
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether the compound XeF2 has a dipole moment. Draw the direction where the net dipole arrow points, if any.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
XeF2 has a dipole moment due to the polar Xe–F bond and lone pairs. The net dipole moment is:
B
C
There are individual dipoles due to the polar Xe–F bond and lone pairs but all cancel out so there is no net dipole moment.