13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Molecular Polarity
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the molecule Ethene, C2H4, identify the following
A. Lewis structure
B. Bonding / Non-bonding e- pairs on each carbon atom
C. Hybridization
D. Electron Geometry
E. Atomic Geometry
F. Molecular Shape
G. Bond Angles
H. Polar or Nonpolar
