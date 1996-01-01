6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the reactant that you can use to separate the cations Sr2+ and Pb2+. Provide the chemical formula of the reaction and give the balanced net ionic equation.
A
Reactant: H2S; Net ionic equation: Pb2+(aq) + S2–(aq) → PbS(s)
B
Reactant: H2S; Net ionic equation: Sr2+(aq) + S2–(aq) → SrS(s)
C
Reactant: H2SO4; Net ionic equation: Pb2+(aq) + SO42–(aq) → PbSO4(s)
D
Reactant: H2SO4; Net ionic equation: Sr2+(aq) + SO42–(aq) → SrSO4(s)
E
Reactant: HNO3; Net ionic equation: Pb2+(aq) + 2 NO3–(aq) → Pb(NO3)2(s)
F
Reactant: HNO3; Net ionic equation: Sr2+(aq) + 2 NO3–(aq) → Sr(NO3)2(s)