6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the reactant that you can use to separate the anions CH3COO– and OH–. Provide the chemical formula of the reaction and give the balanced net ionic equation.
Reactant: SrCl2; Net ionic equation: Sr2+(aq) + 2 CH3COO–(aq) → Sr(CH3COO)2(s)
Reactant: SrCl2; Net ionic equation: Sr2+(aq) + 2 OH–(aq) → Sr(OH)2(s)
Reactant: Ni(NO3)2; Net ionic equation: Ni2+(aq) + 2 CH3COO–(aq) → Ni(CH3COO)2(s)
Reactant: Ni(NO3)2; Net ionic equation: Ni2+(aq) + 2 OH–(aq) → Ni(OH)2(s)
Reactant: Ba(NO3)2; Net ionic equation: Ba2+(aq) + 2 CH3COO–(aq) → Ba(CH3COO)2(s)
Reactant: Ba(NO3)2; Net ionic equation: Ba2+(aq) + 2 OH–(aq) → Ba(OH)2(s)