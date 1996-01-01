10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Cumulative
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
a. Arrange the following elements in descending order of their first ionization energies.
F
K
S
Ca
Si
b. Arrange the following in ascending order of their ionic radii.
O2-
N3-
Mg2+
F-
K+
c. Arrange the following elements in descending order of their atomic radii.
Ca
K
F
Si
Ge
S
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a) F > S > Si > Ca > K; b) Mg2+ < F- < O2- < K+ < N3-; c) K > Ca > Ge > Si > S > F
B
a) K > Ca > Si > S > F; b) N3- < O2- < F- < K+ < Mg2+; c) F > S > Si > Ge > Ca > K
C
a) F > S > Si > Ca > K; b) N3- < O2- < F- < K+ < Mg2+; c) K > Ca > Ge > Si > S > F
D
a) K > Ca > Si > S > F; b) Mg2+ < K+ < F- < O2- < N3-; c) F > S > Si > Ge > Ca > K