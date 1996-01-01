10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Cumulative
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Select the correct answer for each of the following questions. Each question has only one correct answer.
a) Which of the following elements has the largest atomic radius?
Li K O S
b) Which of the following elements has the highest value of first ionization energy?
Li K O S
c) Which of the following elements has the greatest metallic character?
Li K O S
d) Which of the following ions has the largest radius?
Li+ K+ O2- S2-
e) Which of the following is the most electronegative element?
Ba Ca S Te
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Li, O, Li, O2-, Te
B
K, O, K, S2-, S
C
O, S, K, +, S
D
S, O, Li, S2-, Te