Select the correct answer for each of the following questions. Each question has only one correct answer.

a) Which of the following elements has the largest atomic radius?

Li K O S

b) Which of the following elements has the highest value of first ionization energy?

Li K O S

c) Which of the following elements has the greatest metallic character?

Li K O S

d) Which of the following ions has the largest radius?

Li+ K+ O2- S2-

e) Which of the following is the most electronegative element?

Ba Ca S Te