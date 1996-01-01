7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
7. Gases The Ideal Gas Law
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the mass of hydrogen in a hydrogen-filled balloon and the mass of helium in a helium-filled balloon if the volume of the balloon is 2944 mL with a total pressure of 200 psi at 27 °C? What is the mass difference between the two?
What are the mass of hydrogen in a hydrogen-filled balloon and the mass of helium in a helium-filled balloon if the volume of the balloon is 2944 mL with a total pressure of 200 psi at 27 °C? What is the mass difference between the two?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
mass He = 0.126 g
mass H = 0.0317 g
Δm = 0.0943 g
mass H = 0.0317 g
Δm = 0.0943 g
B
mass He = 0.0724 g
mass H = 0.0182 g
Δm = 0.0542 g
mass H = 0.0182 g
Δm = 0.0542 g
C
mass He = 6.51 g
mass H = 3.28 g
Δm = 3.23 g
mass H = 3.28 g
Δm = 3.23 g
D
mass He = 1.06 g
mass H = 2.68 g
Δm = 1.62 g
mass H = 2.68 g
Δm = 1.62 g