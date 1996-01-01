7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 26°C, a 556 mL gas tank in a laboratory contains 43.6 g of argon. Calculate the mass of argon (in g) that must be released in order to reduce the pressure to 4.66 MPa. Assume that argon gas behaves ideally.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.0 g
B
0.9 g
C
1.1 g
D
1.7 g