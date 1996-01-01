9. Quantum Mechanics
Speed of Light
9. Quantum Mechanics Speed of Light
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Heavy elements emit characteristics X-ray when their electrons undergo transitions. Shown below are the wavelengths of x-rays emitted by some elements:
Element Wavelength (Å)
Cr 2.291
Fe 1.937
Co 1.790
Cu 1.542
Mo 0.7107
Calculate the frequency of each X-ray emitted and use that data to predict the wavelength of the light emitted by zirconium. Hint: Plot the square root of ν versus the atomic number of the element.
Heavy elements emit characteristics X-ray when their electrons undergo transitions. Shown below are the wavelengths of x-rays emitted by some elements:
Element Wavelength (Å)
Cr 2.291
Fe 1.937
Co 1.790
Cu 1.542
Mo 0.7107
Calculate the frequency of each X-ray emitted and use that data to predict the wavelength of the light emitted by zirconium. Hint: Plot the square root of ν versus the atomic number of the element.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.1536 m
B
0.7866 Å
C
0.1536 Å
D
0.0.358 Å