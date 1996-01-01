Heavy elements emit characteristics X-ray when their electrons undergo transitions. Shown below are the wavelengths of x-rays emitted by some elements:

Element Wavelength (Å)

Cr 2.291

Fe 1.937

Co 1.790

Cu 1.542

Mo 0.7107

Calculate the frequency of each X-ray emitted and use that data to predict the wavelength of the light emitted by zirconium. Hint: Plot the square root of ν versus the atomic number of the element.