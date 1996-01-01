9. Quantum Mechanics
Speed of Light
9. Quantum Mechanics Speed of Light
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Heavy elements emit characteristics X-ray when their electrons undergo transitions. Shown below are the wavelengths of x-rays emitted by some elements:
Element Wavelength (Å)
Cr 2.291
Fe 1.937
Co 1.790
Cu 1.542
Mo 0.7107
For each element, calculate the frequency (Hz) of the X-ray emitted.
Heavy elements emit characteristics X-ray when their electrons undergo transitions. Shown below are the wavelengths of x-rays emitted by some elements:
Element Wavelength (Å)
Cr 2.291
Fe 1.937
Co 1.790
Cu 1.542
Mo 0.7107
For each element, calculate the frequency (Hz) of the X-ray emitted.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cr: 1.310×1018 Hz; Fe: 1.549×1018 Hz; Co: 1.676×1018 Hz; Cu: 1.946×1018 Hz; Mo: 4.221×1018 Hz
B
Cr: 2.219×1018 Hz; Fe: 2.412×1018 Hz; Co: 1.775×1018 Hz; Cu: 1.466×1018 Hz; Mo: 4.221×1017 Hz
C
Cr: 1.418×1018 Hz; Fe: 1.542×1018 Hz; Co: 1.766×1018 Hz; Cu: 1.496×1018 Hz; Mo: 1.364×1018 Hz
D
Cr: 2.219×1018 Hz; Fe: 1.459×1018 Hz; Co: 1.787×1018 Hz; Cu: 1.654×1018 Hz; Mo: 1.364×1017 Hz