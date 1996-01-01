8. Thermochemistry
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the sign of enthalpy change for each process below.
a. Formation of morning dew on plants
b. Burning wood
c. Formation of dry ice fog
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. (-), b. (-), c. (+)
B
a. (-), b. (+), c. (+)
C
a. (+), b. (-), c. (+)
D
a. (+), b. (-), c. (-)