8. Thermochemistry
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
8. Thermochemistry Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A tire filled with air was placed in an ice bath. The tire shrank by a small amount due to cooling and the water pressure. Calculate the change in internal energy if 5.6 kJ of heat was removed and 2.5 kJ was work done by water. Identify if the process is exothermic or endothermic.
A tire filled with air was placed in an ice bath. The tire shrank by a small amount due to cooling and the water pressure. Calculate the change in internal energy if 5.6 kJ of heat was removed and 2.5 kJ was work done by water. Identify if the process is exothermic or endothermic.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-3.1 kJ, exothermic
B
8.1 kJ, endothermic
C
3.1 kJ, endothermic
D
-8.1 kJ, exothermic