1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density of Geometric Objects
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
A non-reactive and non-dissolvable material only floats on the surface of water if it has a density of less than that of water (1.0 g/mL). Determine if a spherical ball with a 0.65 cm radius and 3.7 g weight will float or sink in water. (Note: Volume of a sphere = 4/3πr3.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The spherical ball will float
B
The spherical ball will sink