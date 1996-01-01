1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density of Geometric Objects
Density of Geometric Objects
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Thin cylinders are cut from a large cylinder. The density of the large cylinder is 0.98 g/cm3. It is 350 mm in diameter and 1 m in length. How many thin cylinders can be cut from a large cylinder if each thin cylinder is 0.65 mm thick and 350 mm in diameter? What is the mass of each thin cylinder?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1678 thin cylinders, 98 g
B
2275 thin cylinders, 61 g
C
1538 thin cylinders, 65 g
D
3786 thin cylinders, 78 g