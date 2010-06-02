The reaction N2(g) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g) has the following values at 298 K: Kp = 6.2×105 and ΔH° = –92.2 kJ. Consider the following changes below which will result in an increase in the partial pressure of NH3 at equilibrium. Which of the changes will result in the highest increase in the partial pressure of NH3? Justify your answer.
I. Adding 0.20 mol of N2
III. Adding 0.20 mol of H2
III. Lowering the temperature to 250 K
A. Adding 0.20 mol of N2 will result in the highest increase in partial pressure of NH3 because it will produce a greater amount of NH3.
B. Adding 0.20 mol of H2 will result in the highest increase in partial pressure of NH3 because it is the limiting reactant.
C. Lowering the temperature to 250 K will result in the highest increase in partial pressure of NH3 because it will shift the equilibrium reaction to the right.
D. All of the above will result in the same increase in the partial pressure of NH3.
