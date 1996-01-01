8. Thermochemistry
Internal Energy
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
When 1 mol of fuel combusts at constant pressure, it produces 4462 kJ of heat and does 25 kJ of work. What are ΔE and ΔH for the combustion of the fuel?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔE = -4487 kJ; ΔH = -4462 kJ
B
ΔE = -4624 kJ; ΔH = -4477 kJ
C
ΔE = 4624 kJ; ΔH = 4477 kJ
D
ΔE = -4462 kJ; ΔH = -4487 kJ