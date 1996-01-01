8. Thermochemistry
Internal Energy
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
The air within a piston equipped with a cylinder absorbs 712 J of heat and expands from an initial volume of 0.25 L to a final volume of 1.30 L against an external pressure of 1.2 atm. What is the change in internal energy of the air within the piston?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
584 J
B
711 J
C
234 J
D
441 J