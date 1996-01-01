13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Molecular Polarity
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ethanol (CH3CH2OH) is the active ingredient in alcoholic drinks. Referring to the electrostatic potential map below, describe the observed polarity of ethanol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The red area around oxygen shows the electron-rich region while the blue and green area the rest of the compound shows the electron-poor region.
B
The red area around oxygen shows the electron-poor region while the blue and green area (the rest of the compound) shows the electron-rich region.