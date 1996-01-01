13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Molecular Polarity
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Molecular Polarity
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statement explains why nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) has a smaller dipole moment (µ = 0.6) than nitrogen trichloride (µ = 0.23 D), even though fluorine is more electronegative than chlorine?
Which of the following statement explains why nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) has a smaller dipole moment (µ = 0.6) than nitrogen trichloride (µ = 0.23 D), even though fluorine is more electronegative than chlorine?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The chlorine is smaller in size compared to fluorine giving nitrogen trichloride (NCl3) a larger dipole moment than nitrogen trifluoride (NF3).
B
In nitrogen trichloride (NCl3) the direction of the dipole moment is towards nitrogen, and the lone pair in nitrogen contributes giving it a larger dipole moment.
C
The separation of charge in nitrogen trichloride (NCl3) is larger than in nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) giving it a larger dipole moment.
D
All of the above.