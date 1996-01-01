8. Thermochemistry
Thermochemical Equations
8. Thermochemistry Thermochemical Equations
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A certain fuel mixture is made up of the following gases in percent by volume: 30.6% propane (C3H8), 52.3% butane (C4H10), and the rest pentane (C5H12). The mixture is stored at 298 K and 745 mmHg in a 2.50 L gas tank. When the fuel mixture is subjected to complete combustion, calculate the total heat that is emitted. Note that water vapor is produced in the combustion reaction.
ΔH°f (kJ/mol)
C3H8(g) –103.85
C4H10(g) –125.7
C5H12(g) –146.9
O2(g) 0
CO2(g) –393.5
H2O(g) –241.8
A certain fuel mixture is made up of the following gases in percent by volume: 30.6% propane (C3H8), 52.3% butane (C4H10), and the rest pentane (C5H12). The mixture is stored at 298 K and 745 mmHg in a 2.50 L gas tank. When the fuel mixture is subjected to complete combustion, calculate the total heat that is emitted. Note that water vapor is produced in the combustion reaction.
ΔH°f (kJ/mol)
C3H8(g) –103.85
C4H10(g) –125.7
C5H12(g) –146.9
O2(g) 0
CO2(g) –393.5
H2O(g) –241.8
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–133 kJ
B
–258 kJ
C
–146 kJ
D
–224 kJ