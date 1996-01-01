10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the neutral atom of an element with a negative electron affinity more stable than its anion? Why?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
No, because the energy of the anion is lower than the combined energy of the neutral atom and the free electron
B
Yes, because the energy of the anion is lower than the combined energy of the neutral atom and the free electron
C
No, because the energy of the anion is higher than the combined energy of the neutral atom and the free electron
D
Yes, because the energy of the anion is higher than the combined energy of the neutral atom and the free electron