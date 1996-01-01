10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The electron affinity is the energy change from the addition of 1 e– to a gaseous element/ion. The trend for electron affinity increases from left to right and decreases down a period in the periodic table. However, nitrogen is an unusual element because it breaks this trend by having an electron affinity close to zero. Explain why nitrogen has an electron affinity close to zero.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because electron affinity decreases down a group.
B
Its noble gas configuration makes it less likely to accept an electron.
C
its completely-filled 2s orbital makes it less likely to accept an electron.
D
its half-filled 2p orbital makes it less likely to accept an electron.