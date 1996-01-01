6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Three aqueous solutions were mixed together to form another solution that contains 0.3 mol Na2S, 0.3 mol CaCl2 and 0.6 mol Pb(CH3COO)2. What are the solids (if any) that will precipitate?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ca(CH3COO)2, PbCl2
B
Na(CH3COO)2, PbS
C
PbS, PbCl2
D
Na2S, CaCl2