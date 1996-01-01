6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write a molecular equation for the following precipitation reactions. If no precipitate forms, write NO REACTION.
1. aluminum sulfate and sodium phosphate
2. chromium (III) nitrate and strontium iodide
3. copper (II) nitrate and lithium phosphate
