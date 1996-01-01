8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
8. Thermochemistry Enthalpy of Formation
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ethyl alcohol and hydrogen are being put forward as cleaner alternatives to traditional fossil fuels. Compare the efficiency of these fuels by calculating the amount of heat of combustion per kg of octane, hydrogen, and ethyl alcohol.
Ethyl alcohol and hydrogen are being put forward as cleaner alternatives to traditional fossil fuels. Compare the efficiency of these fuels by calculating the amount of heat of combustion per kg of octane, hydrogen, and ethyl alcohol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
H2 = –141485 kJ/kg; Ethanol = –48239 kJ/kg; Octane = –29674 kJ/kg
B
H2 = –141485 kJ/kg; Ethanol = –29674 kJ/kg; Octane = –48239 kJ/kg
C
H2 = –29674 kJ/kg; Ethanol = –141485 kJ/kg; Octane = –48239 kJ/kg
D
H2 = –48239 kJ/kg; Ethanol = –29674 kJ/kg; Octane = –141485 kJ/kg