Rate of Radioactive Decay
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The age of dinosaur fossils is determined by uranium-lead dating where the age of a sample is determined through the amounts of 206Pb and 238U in a sample. 238U decays through a series of nuclear reactions to yield 206Pb. How old is a fossil sample if the sample has a 206Pb/238U ratio of 0.01891? The half-life of 238U is 4.468×109 years.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
109.4 million years
B
113.5 million years
C
115.3 million years
D
120.8 million years