The age of dinosaur fossils is determined by uranium-lead dating where the age of a sample is determined through the amounts of 206Pb and 238U in a sample. 238U decays through a series of nuclear reactions to yield 206Pb. How old is a fossil sample if the sample has a 206Pb/238U ratio of 0.01891? The half-life of 238U is 4.468×109 years.