21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
21. Nuclear Chemistry Rate of Radioactive Decay
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Caesium-137 decays mainly by beta emission and yields Barium-137 and has a half-life of 30.05 years. A sample of a salt contains 156.0 mmol 137Cs and 55.0 mmol of 137Ba. How old is the salt sample?
Caesium-137 decays mainly by beta emission and yields Barium-137 and has a half-life of 30.05 years. A sample of a salt contains 156.0 mmol 137Cs and 55.0 mmol of 137Ba. How old is the salt sample?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
11.9 years
B
12.3 years
C
13.1 years
D
13.6 years