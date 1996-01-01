7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Balloons are at times inflated with ethylene gas from the reaction of calcium carbide with water as shown in the following reaction:
CaC2(s) + 2 H2O(l) → Ca(OH)2(s) + C2H2(g)
Calculate the mass of CaC2 required to fill a balloon with ethylene gas to a volume of 23.5 L and a pressure of 950 millibars at 23.0°C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
29.0 g
B
58.1 g
C
23.6 g
D
116 g