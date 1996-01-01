Nitric acid can be obtained from the reaction of nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ) and water. The net reaction is shown below:

3 NO 2 (g) + H 2 O(l) → 2 HNO 3 (aq) + NO(g)

Initially, a 2.55 L reaction vessel is filled with nitrogen dioxide gas at 1.05 atm and 28.0°C. Calculate the volume of nitric acid produced from the reaction. Note that the density of nitric acid is 1.51 g/mL.