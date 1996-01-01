7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases Gas Stoichiometry
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nitric acid can be obtained from the reaction of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and water. The net reaction is shown below:
3 NO2(g) + H2O(l) → 2 HNO3(aq) + NO(g)
Initially, a 2.55 L reaction vessel is filled with nitrogen dioxide gas at 1.05 atm and 28.0°C. Calculate the volume of nitric acid produced from the reaction. Note that the density of nitric acid is 1.51 g/mL.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.01 mL
B
6.78 mL
C
15.5 mL
D
6.87 mL