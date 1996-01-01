The conversion of carbon monoxide to carbon dioxide is shown below:

2 CO(g) + O 2 (g) → 2 CO 2 (g)

In a 3.25-L vessel, a 2.0:1.0 mole ratio mixture of carbon monoxide to oxygen gas was placed at an initial total pressure of 865 torr and a temperature of 604°C. The pressure in the vessel decreased to 639 torr after the reaction goes to completion. Calculate the percentage of carbon monoxide that was converted to carbon dioxide.