7. Gases Gas Stoichiometry
The conversion of carbon monoxide to carbon dioxide is shown below:
2 CO(g) + O2(g) → 2 CO2(g)
In a 3.25-L vessel, a 2.0:1.0 mole ratio mixture of carbon monoxide to oxygen gas was placed at an initial total pressure of 865 torr and a temperature of 604°C. The pressure in the vessel decreased to 639 torr after the reaction goes to completion. Calculate the percentage of carbon monoxide that was converted to carbon dioxide.
A
78.4%
B
26.1%
C
35.7%
D
87.6%