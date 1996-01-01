15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given elementary reaction equation
CO2 (g) + NO (g) → CO (g) + NO2(g)
a. Determine the order with respect to CO2
b. Determine the overall order of the reaction
c. Identify the type of the elementary reaction (unimolecular, bimolecular, or termolecular)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. first order, b. second order, c. termolecular
B
a. second order, b. first order, c. termolecular
C
a. second order, b. second order, c. unimolecular
D
a. first order, b. second order, c. bimolecular