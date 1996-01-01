1. Intro to General Chemistry
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following statements are about an experiment involving ionic hydrates. Classify the following statements as an observation, hypothesis, or experimental method.
i) The mass of the sample is 40.67 g.
ii) The sample lost mass because the water molecules were evaporated.
iii) The sample was placed in a test tube and then heated over a flame.
A
i) Hypothesis; ii) Observation; iii) Experimental method
B
i) Observation; ii) Hypothesis; iii) Experimental method
C
i) Experimental method; ii) Observation; iii) Hypothesis
D
i) Observation; ii) Experimental method; iii) Hypothesis