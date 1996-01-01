9. Quantum Mechanics
Electromagnetic Spectrum
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Different colors of grow lights are used for indoor plants. Violet-blue light (400-520 nm) is used for photosynthesis and growth while red light (610-720 nm) is used to promote flowering and budding. Determine which light will make the environment relatively warmer for the plant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Red light
B
Violet-blue light