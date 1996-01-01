9. Quantum Mechanics
Electromagnetic Spectrum
9. Quantum Mechanics Electromagnetic Spectrum
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solar panels utilize photovoltaic cells in order to convert light energy from to sun to usable energy. Assuming that the solar panels convert light energy with 100% efficiency, determine which would produce usable energy per photon: x-rays or microwaves?
Solar panels utilize photovoltaic cells in order to convert light energy from to sun to usable energy. Assuming that the solar panels convert light energy with 100% efficiency, determine which would produce usable energy per photon: x-rays or microwaves?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
X-ray produces more energy per photon.
B
Microwave produces more energy per photon.
C
X-ray and microwave will produce the same energy per photon.