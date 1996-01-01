8. Thermochemistry
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose that 0.130 kg of a substance is initially at 25.0 °C. What is the final temperature of the substance upon absorbing 2.35 kJ of heat if its specific heat capacity is 0.456 J/g°C?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
64.6 °C
B
102 °C
C
52.1 °C
D
201 °C