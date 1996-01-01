When 12.5 g of NH 4 NO 3 is dissolved in 150.0 g of water of 25.0 °C in a coffee cup calorimeter, the final temperature of the solution of 19.7 °C. Assume that the specific heat of the solution is the same as that of water, 4.18 J/(g•°C). What is the ΔH per mol of NH 4 NO 3 ?

NH 4 NO 3 (s) → NH 4 + (aq) + NO 3 −(aq) ΔH = ?