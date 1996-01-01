8. Thermochemistry
Heat Capacity
8. Thermochemistry Heat Capacity
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
When 12.5 g of NH4NO3 is dissolved in 150.0 g of water of 25.0 °C in a coffee cup calorimeter, the final temperature of the solution of 19.7 °C. Assume that the specific heat of the solution is the same as that of water, 4.18 J/(g•°C). What is the ΔH per mol of NH4NO3?
NH4NO3 (s) → NH4+ (aq) + NO3−(aq) ΔH = ?
When 12.5 g of NH4NO3 is dissolved in 150.0 g of water of 25.0 °C in a coffee cup calorimeter, the final temperature of the solution of 19.7 °C. Assume that the specific heat of the solution is the same as that of water, 4.18 J/(g•°C). What is the ΔH per mol of NH4NO3?
NH4NO3 (s) → NH4+ (aq) + NO3−(aq) ΔH = ?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
+3.60 kJ
B
+23.0 kJ
C
+21.3 kJ
D
−3.60 kJ