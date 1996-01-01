16. Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium Le Chatelier's Principle
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the condition that will increase the amount of C4H8 at equilibrium for the exothermic reaction:
C4H8 (g) + Br2 (g) ⇌ C4H8Br2 (g)
A
removing C4H8Br2 from the mixture
B
increasing the volume of the reaction
C
increasing the amount of Br2
D
decreasing the temperature of the reaction