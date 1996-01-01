16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
The oxidation of hydrogen selenide (H2Se) with oxygen produces selenium dioxide (SeO2) and water:
2 H2Se(g) + 3 O2(g) ⇌ 2 SeO2(s) + 2 H2O(g)
What will happen to the equilibrium state when the volume of the reaction vessel is decreased?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Shifts to right; Kc increases
B
Shifts to right; Kc decreases
C
Shifts to left; Kc decreases
D
Shifts to left; Kc increases
E
No change in direction; Kc increases
F
No change in direction; Kc decreases