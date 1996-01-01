19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Entropy
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify and briefly state the rationale for the sign of ΔSuniv for the reaction below:
2 CO(g) + O2(g) → 2 CO2 (g) at 25°C
Identify and briefly state the rationale for the sign of ΔSuniv for the reaction below:
2 CO(g) + O2(g) → 2 CO2 (g) at 25°C
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔSuniv > 0, spontaneous at low temperature
B
ΔSuniv > 0, spontaneous at high temperature
C
ΔSuniv < 0, non-spontaneous at all temperatures
D
ΔSuniv < 0, non-spontaneous at low temperature