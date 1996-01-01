Explain the following observations:

(Solution 1) When 2 mL of cyclohexanol (BP: 161.8 ºC; VP at 25ºC: 0.657 mmHg) is mixed with 200 mL of cyclohexane (BP: 80.75 ºC; VP at 25ºC: 97.5 mmHg), the boiling point of the cyclohexane solution increases.

(Solution 2) When 2 mL of cyclohexane is mixed with 200 mL of cyclohexanol, the cyclohexane solution's boiling point decreases.