14. Solutions
The Colligative Properties
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain the following observations:
(Solution 1) When 2 mL of cyclohexanol (BP: 161.8 ºC; VP at 25ºC: 0.657 mmHg) is mixed with 200 mL of cyclohexane (BP: 80.75 ºC; VP at 25ºC: 97.5 mmHg), the boiling point of the cyclohexane solution increases.
(Solution 2) When 2 mL of cyclohexane is mixed with 200 mL of cyclohexanol, the cyclohexane solution's boiling point decreases.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Solution 1: Cyclohexanol is a non-volatile solute that lowers the vapor pressure and increases the boiling point of the cyclohexane solution.Solution 2: Cyclohexane is a volatile solute that increases the vapor pressure, and decreases the boiling point of the cyclohexanol solution.
B
Solution 1: Cyclohexanol is a volatile solute that lowers the vapor pressure and increases the boiling point of the cyclohexane solution.Solution 2: Cyclohexane is a non-volatile solute that increases the vapor pressure, and decreases the boiling point of the cyclohexanol solution.
C
Solution 1: Cyclohexanol is a volatile solute that increases the vapor pressure and boiling point of the cyclohexane solution.Solution 2: Cyclohexane is a non-volatile solute that decreases the vapor pressure and boiling point of the cyclohexanol solution.
D
Solution 1: Cyclohexanol is a non-volatile solute that lowers the vapor pressure and boiling point of the cyclohexane solution.Solution 2: Cyclohexane is a volatile solute that increases the vapor pressure and boiling point of the cyclohexanol solution.