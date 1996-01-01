3. Chemical Reactions
Mass Percent
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 178 g of 2.30% NaSO4 solution by mass is to be prepared from its dry solute and solvent. How is it going to be prepared?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Dissolve 0.230 g NaSO4 in 178 g distilled water
B
Dissolve 2.30 g NaSO4 in 178 g distilled water
C
Dissolve 4.09 g NaSO4 in 178 g distilled water
D
Dissolve 4.09 g NaSO4 in 174 g distilled water