3. Chemical Reactions
Mass Percent
3. Chemical Reactions Mass Percent
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calcium ions are found in hard water. The recommended minimum ingestion of calcium by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is 1.3 g per day. If a sample of hardened water is 0.030% calcium by mass, what is the minimum volume in liters of hardened water to be consumed by a person to exceed the FDA recommendation? (assume the density of hardened water = 1.0 g/mL)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.9 L
B
4.3 L
C
1.3 L
D
3.0 L