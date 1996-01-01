8. Thermochemistry
Heat Capacity
8. Thermochemistry Heat Capacity
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which between 1 mole water (H2O(l)) or 1 mole acetic acid (CH3COOH(l)) requires more heat to increase the temperature by 1 degree if the specific heat of acetic acid is 2.043 J/g-K
Identify which between 1 mole water (H2O(l)) or 1 mole acetic acid (CH3COOH(l)) requires more heat to increase the temperature by 1 degree if the specific heat of acetic acid is 2.043 J/g-K
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CH3COOH(l)
B
H2O(l)
C
Neither
D
Cannot be determined