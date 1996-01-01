6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
When SrF2 reacts with Na2CO3, solid strontium carbonate (SrCO3) is formed. A 642.0 mg sample of Na2CO3 was titrated with an SrF2 solution. If 43.2 mL of the SrF2 solution was required to precipitate out all of the carbonate ions, calculate the molarity of the SrF2 solution.
When SrF2 reacts with Na2CO3, solid strontium carbonate (SrCO3) is formed. A 642.0 mg sample of Na2CO3 was titrated with an SrF2 solution. If 43.2 mL of the SrF2 solution was required to precipitate out all of the carbonate ions, calculate the molarity of the SrF2 solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.140 M
B
0.153 M
C
0.224 M
D
0.136 M