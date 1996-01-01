When SrF 2 reacts with Na 2 CO 3 , solid strontium carbonate (SrCO 3 ) is formed. A 642.0 mg sample of Na 2 CO 3 was titrated with an SrF 2 solution. If 43.2 mL of the SrF 2 solution was required to precipitate out all of the carbonate ions, calculate the molarity of the SrF 2 solution.