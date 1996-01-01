6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
The concentration of a 150.00 mL triprotic acid solution was determined by titrating it with a KOH solution. Determine the molarity of the triprotic acid solution if 27.10 mL of 0.415 M KOH solution was required to neutralize all three acidic hydrogens.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0750 M
B
0.0250 M
C
0.0375 M
D
0.0272 M